LEFT WITH NO DEFENSE, McBRIDE PLEADS GUILTY - And THIS is Why You Must NEVER Be a Citizen or a Person, And NEVER Submit to the Globalist Maritime Commercial Court System!!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
62 views • 11/17/2023

Finding himself barred from a public interest defence and unable to exhibit classified exculpatory evidence to a jury, David McBride, a former barrister and Major in the Australian army, was advised by his defence that the best option now was to plead guilty, for blowing the whistle on war crimes in Afghanistan.

McBride Trial: Day One - Defense Argues Duty to Nation Supersedes Military Law  
https://rumble.com/v3vn44p-mcbride-trial-day-one-defense-argues-duty-to-nation-supersedes-military-law.html 

David McBride Trial - Day Two - If Wars Can Be Started By Lies, Then Peace Can Be Started By TRUTH!!  
https://rumble.com/v3vq5sg-david-mcbride-trial-day-two-if-wars-can-be-started-by-lies-then-peace-can-b.html 

David McBride Trial - Day Three. 
https://rumble.com/v3vzqov-david-mcbride-trial-day-three.html 


whistleblowerafghanistan warcourt casedavid mcbridecanberra australiathe afghan filesdavid mcbride pleads guilty
