"NO MERCY FOR AMERICA" - THE LORD'S JUDGEMENTS WILL COME (JER. 15)

#MERCY #PROPHECY #USA

Today's word: There will be no more mercy for America. Forgiveness is now unavailable and "more time" is out of stock. The land groans under the weight of iniquity and Yah says there will be a repayment for blood. Violence has entered the youth, they are carelessly indulging bloodsports. People must understand this and *change their prayers to what is effective,* otherwise their prayers will be in vain. God has judged the USA according to her sins, for rebellion, murder, abortion, perversions, slavery and a love of false prophecy, all these and more have taken away the hope that judgement could be averted. Only those who listen and repent will be ready to handle the coming seasons. Actions will have rapid consequences going forward, therefore return to righteous living and repent of all sin. The wages of sin is death. The soul that sins shall die. To live is Christ, to die is gain.





The prophecies have not changed since I started in 2019 until now. Therefore, what is the Lord looking to draw from the hearts of people? It is repentance, humility and prayer that will greatly deepen and enrich our walk with the Master Jesus Christ in these end times. That is what we need because He has said, repeatedly, His judgement of America will not be removed. God bless.





Prophecies mentioned in this video:

"No More Grace" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/

"I Have Not Forgotten" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/10/i-have-not-forgotten-april-10-2021/

"The Mother of Seven" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/a-bitter-decree-the-mother-of-seven-october-20-2019/

Old Woman with Bag of Bones - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB0vce6ICJk

The Fate Of Children (1) - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/18/settle-the-accounts-of-men-september-18-2022/

Judgement Of Children - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/27/the-next-generation-inherits-nothing-june-27-2022/

"End Of The Wicked/ HIGH MURDER RATE IN AMERICA" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/



