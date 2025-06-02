BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Qualifiers for Childhood CONvid shots and the MAHA Report - SMH
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
3 months ago

In this episode of Hamner It Out, a discussion of the Center for Disease Control “updated” recommended childhood immunization schedule regarding CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shot revisions and non-removal will be evaluated and a detail evaluation of the White House MAHA Report will be presented.  Dr. Naomi Wolf calls out Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Marty Makary on the Dr. Drew show.  Moreover, coverage of The MAHA Report will reveal it is a betrayal of the medical freedom movement, which arose out of the CONvid-1984 tyranny, an implementation of the Casey Means agenda regarding childhood chronic diseases, and a denial of injuries and deaths from childhood vaccines and the CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapons.

 

Stay vigilant.  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Platforms:

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

Resources:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/maha/

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html

https://rumble.com/v6u71e7-dr.-naomi-wolf-to-marty-makery-on-the-murderous-covid-injection-there-is-no.html

 https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/faucis-nih-study-reveals-5g-tecnology-can-produce-coronavirus-in-human-cells/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/?s=5G

 

