The Committee of 300

🔹 (1) A One World Government with a unified church and
monetary system under their direction.
🔹 (2) The utter destruction of all national identity
and national pride.
🔹 (3) The destruction of religion and more especially
the Christian religion, with the one exception,
their own creation mentioned above.
🔹 (4) Control of each and every person through means
of mind control and nanotechnology which would create
human-like robots and a system of terror.
🔹 (5) An end to all industrialization and the production of
nuclear generated electric power in what they call
"the post-industrial zero-growth society."
🔹 (6) Legalization of drugs and pornography.
🔹 (7) Depopulation of large cities.
🔹 (8) Suppression of all scientific development except for those
deemed beneficial by the Committee. Especially targeted is
nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
🔹 (9) Cause by means of limited wars in the advanced countries,
and by means of starvation and diseases
in Third World countries, the death of 3 billion people
by the year 2050, people they call "useless eaters."
🔹 (10) To weaken the moral fiber of the nation and
to demoralize workers in the labor class
by creating mass unemployment.
🔹 (11) To keep people everywhere from deciding
their own destinies by means of one created crisis
after another and then "managing" such crises.
🔹 (12) To introduce new cults.
🔹 (13) To cause a total collapse of the world's economies
and engender total political chaos.
🔹 (14) To take control of all Foreign and
domestic policies of the United States.
🔹 (15) Give full support to supranational institutions such as
the United Nations (UN),
the World Health Organization (WHO),
the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and
the World Economic Forum(WEF)
and the World Court.
🔹 (16) Penetrate and subvert all governments, and
work from within them to destroy
the sovereign integrity of nations represented by them.
🔹 (17) Organize a world-wide terrorist apparatus and
negotiate with terrorists
whenever terrorist activities take place.
🔹 (18) Take control of education in America with the intent and
purpose of utterly and completely destroying it.
❇️ The Club of Rome,
❇️ The Venetian Black Nobility,
❇️ The Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA), Chatham House
❇️ The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR),
❇️ The Bilderbergers,
❇️ Trilaterals,
❇️ Freemasonry, The Illuminati, the Order of St. John of Jerusalem.
For further Info:
NWO: Talk by Dr John Coleman : The Club of Rome, Chatham House and The Committee of 300:
https://www.brighteon.com/58f6689f-73bc-4e42-ae5c-a5aca94ea99a
Mirrored - Smoke & Mirrors
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net