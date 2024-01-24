New Bills in WA Legislature; Forced Vaccines, Limits to Law Enforcement & Gun Control

The Washington Legislative Session has begun and they are coming up with all new ways to limits your rights. Giving the Secretary of Health the right ability to issue standing orders to force vaccines, numerous bills to further limit law enforcement and even remove an elected Sheriff and replace him/her with their own. And of course more gun control. Because using firearms and buying ammo is a "privilege" ya know.

Take the time to know what they're considering and let them know you don't agree with it! Locally you can make a difference! Let your voice be heard. Its up to you to protect your rights!

#wapoliticians #walegislature #wademocrats #guncontrol #secondamendment #2a #democrats #liberals #democratsdestroyamerica #maga #makeamericagreatagain #uninfringed #forcedvaccines #insley #jayinsley #liberalpolicies #lawenforcement #backtheblue #criminaljustice #societalcollapse #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #preppernews #survival #willyousurvive #areyouready #behindtheline #behindthelinepodcast #shtfnews #thenewscastersstudio #thenewscasters #nnn #netnewsnetwork