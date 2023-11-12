Heavy fire by paratroopers shocked Ukraine on the north flank of Artemovsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy shelling in multiple directions simultaneously by paratroopers of Russian Armed Forces on the north flank of Artemovsk. Direct fire from the Grad MLRS and BMD-2K-AU assault vehicles surprised the Ukrainian troops positions, who were driven from their positions with heavy losses.
