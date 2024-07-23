The Matrix Has You - ODD TV [Music]

ODD TV

Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwkBInninzU

Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuftdXePz6z73Wsg8Ao5lTg









Lyrics:





Refrain

In debt, your payments past due, your life just races past you

Wake up! The matrix has you – Wake up! The matrix has you

We are enslaved like cattle – Held back with chains and shackles

Wake up! The matrix has you – Wake up! The matrix has you





V1

There is a hidden agenda at play, same old bullshit but a different day

They’re tellin’ us lies and they’re getting’ away, deceiving the world and it isn’t okay

Get out my way ‘cause I’m shinin’ the light on these bastards with every chance that I get

Attempting to wake people up to this nonsense until the elite just can’t handle this shit

Sick of livin’ life in utter madness, so sick of them treating us like maggots

Look at text books taught in classes, Do some research, nothing matches

Then they start wavin’ their Hollywood wand, no sign of a brain because all of it’s gone

That’s where they wanted you at all along, stuff that you think you know, all of it’s wrong

These people stay lyin’, eventhough most ain’t buyin’

The mainstream manipulation but still they stay tryin’

Look what happened on 911, look what happened at sandy hook

These fancy crooks write lies as history in their fancy books





V2

Welcome to your trauma based mind control, when will this shit end man, I don’t know

Until then there’s no place I won’t go – I’m tryin’ to wise up, rise up and fight the foe

& I don’t give a fuck if you call the cops, This is over to the dose and I’m not gon’ stop

Nobody in my life is gonna call the shots, unless it’s just me so it’s all or not

The way that they have us all livin’ is sad, humans are stupid, conditions are bad

I promise that you won’t be diggin’ the future, you’re gonna be missin’ the shit that you had

I don’t even know if we could ever even win, the only thing I’m sure of is I’ll never sleep again

If you think you know anything, then you better think again, you’re taking part in a story that might ever even end

Oh no! How can it be - This world is testin’ me

Won’t give up readily - This is my destiny

I won’t quit ‘til my heart stops tickin’, always searchin’ for the part that’s missin’

Seekin’ truth, I’m on a mission, I can see, I got that vision





Outro

There is a hidden agenda and it’s hidden right out in plain sight

You can try your best to not let ‘em get ya, but the new world order’s ‘bout to take flight