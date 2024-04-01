"AI-pocalypse" Coming Soon? Yes, Warns AI Expert Titus Blair

Artificial Intelligence is going to take over every single job that is done on a computer in the coming years, and it poses major threats to humanity, explains AI expert Titus Blair in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Blair, who built and sold multiple technology companies before becoming a full-time Christian missionary, wrote a book on how AI could serve as your "personal superhero" and help you in your work and more. But as he learned more about it, the dangers and the inevitable loss of millions of jobs became more apparent, hence his upcoming book "Aipocalypse" coming soon. Blair still believes AI can be a helpful tool, but he offers a sober warning and valuable advice as the technology advances at breakneck speed.





