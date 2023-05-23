'Suicide Mission' - Footage from the Site of the Destruction of the DRG (diversion and recon group) equipment of the AF of Ukraine in the Belgorod region

Footage from the site of the destruction of the DRG(diversion and recon group) equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region

This video it is at the Graivoron checkpoint in the Belgorod region

Destroyed American armored vehicles "Hammer" and pickup trucks

P.S. The terrorists had written on the vehicles “Za Bakhmut=For Bakhmut”

Update:

Belgorod Governor Gladkov published a photo of a captured armored vehicle of the Ukrainian sabotage group

The situation on the border now – Gladkov's statement:

▪️ Grayvoron and Golovchino – residents returned to their homes. And we will return the residents of Gore-Podol, Glotovo and Kozinki centrally in the near future.

▪️ Food has already been delivered today. The restoration of electricity has begun. Tomorrow after 15:00, electricity should be restored, along with cellular communication and water supply. Tomorrow we will begin a house-by-house inspection of the territory - a lot of houses and cars have been destroyed. We will try to restore everything quickly.

▪️About temporary accommodation. Grayvoronets and residents of the surrounding villages continue to be in Stary Oskol, in the Yakovlevsky district, Ivnyansky and Rakityansky districts. As soon as the military permits, we will immediately return the residents to their own homes.

Update:Rostislav Kariy,who was commander of the elite special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought back in Bucha and Irpen at the beginning of last year, and was eliminated at Bakhmut.

So, at the moment, in the total amount during the raid, the terrorists lost:

— 2 American armored cars M1224 MaxxPro (both captured)

— 2 American armored cars HMMWV M1151A1 (both damaged and abandoned)

— 1 American cargo armored car HMMWV M1152A1 (destroyed)

— 1 Ukrainian armored car KRAZ COBRA (destroyed)

— 1 Polish armored car AMZ Dzik-2 (destroyed)

