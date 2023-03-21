BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING Africa MP Exposes Secret Abortion Agenda Pushed By TRUDEAU'S Govt
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/21/2023

John-Henry Westen

March 21, 2023


The international push for abortion continues unabated in the halls of power, and Ugandan Member of Parliament Lucy Akello has now personally exposed Canada's push for legal infanticide. Confronting Canada's standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development in the nation's capital, Akello flatly told the Canadian government that her pro-life land is not interested in abortion being tied to any form of international aid, a tactic used by wealthy first-world nations to exploit the vulnerable and destroy their pro-life values.


LifeSiteNews' co-founder John-Henry Westen was on the ground in Ottawa to capture Akello's reaction. Watch now in this special report, as Akello explains how Canada is pushing its abortion agenda on her people and what must be done to stop it.


To Read LifeSiteNews' full report, visit: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/colonization-ugandan-mp-tells-canadian-govt-to-keep-pro-abortion-propaganda-out-of-africa/?utm_source=rumble


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2e0iia-warning-africa-mp-exposes-secret-abortion-agenda-pushed-by-trudeaus-govt.html


Keywords
presidentabortioninfanticidecanadatrudeauafricampottawaugandasecret agendajohn-henry westenlucy akellotied to international aid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy