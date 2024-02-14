ALERT!!! NEW SERIOUS EMERGING NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT!!! WE ARE THE CENTER OF THE BULLSEYE*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
The method of growing watermelon the whole world does not know, the fruit is too big and sweet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPmwvP_os-g
RECALL
https://twitter.com/WayneTechSPFX/status/1757579595849560156
https://twitter.com/NFSC_HAGnews/status/1757580081130795266
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/no-one-left-to-have-children-ukraine-conscription-efforts-to-decimate-birth-rates-1116765450.html
https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/127719/ms-13-venezuelan-gang-nyc-phone-thefts-alliance
https://www.the-sun.com/news/10382216/victims-rushed-hospital-car-crashes-austin-medical-center-incident/
https://twitter.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/1757772344700068170
https://twitter.com/WarWatchs/status/1757552037129068730
https://twitter.com/therealZNO/status/1757830403514126659
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1757843480498393549
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/after-border-bill-failure-ice-considers-mass-releases-to-close-budget-gap/ar-BB1igLBK
https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1757561807038718351
https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1757810582974271599