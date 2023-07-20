Jane Fonda Threatens to Shutdown the Industry - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and clueless spoiled rotten and out of touch
morons are threatening to shut down the industry. And America hopes you
get what you ask for. Shut down and stay shut down. No one wants the
garbage you put out anyway.
