Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Officials are sounding the alarm about the grave dangers posed by the lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
1468 views
Published 2 months ago

Officials are sounding the alarm about the grave dangers posed by the lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles.

Is it any surprise that ferry companies and underground car parks are banning EVs, insurance companies are refusing to insure them, and EV owners are struggling to sell them on the second-hand market?

How long until they are banned outright?

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
electric vehiclesclimate change hoaxbatteriesfire risklithium-ion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket