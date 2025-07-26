Clinton’s Closet: Russia’s Dirt & Democrat Deceptions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A long-suppressed House Intelligence Committee report—just declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—reveals that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Hillary Clinton and was prepared to use it if she won the 2016 election. The document, originally buried in a CIA vault, challenges the Democrats' narrative on Russian interference, showing that Moscow viewed Clinton as more easily manipulated than Trump. Health concerns, alleged drug use, and internal Democratic fears paint a starkly different picture from what was presented to the public. Meanwhile, the Clinton campaign and Obama-era officials allegedly buried these risks while pushing the now-discredited Trump-Russia hoax. Gabbard’s move exposes what critics call a decade-long Democrat disinformation campaign and could mark a turning point in the battle for transparency and political accountability.
