The Day of Reckoning has come 12-23-23 @ 8-13am (Uploaded 12-24-23)

A word from Father God Jehovah concerning the time of Judgment is here and the last few birthing pangs are transpiring. In addition an encouraging word for his children and another pertaining to the 144,000.

3 John 1:4 I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Questions:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e