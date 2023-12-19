Description of Heaven





Dec 19, 2023





Father Chris Alar: Prepare This For Your Home During The Global Blackout Ahead Of The 3 Dark Days

#descriptionofheaven#truth #catholics

https://youtu.be/uIKQvUFgkLA

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC80dy1XsULHSsHGtz-i1Fwg/join





Welcome to my channel Description of Heaven,

The videos we produce all bring a message that shows the sacrifice and importance of God, God has worked hard and sacrificed his whole body to bring us a peaceful life like today.





We also ask you, who are watching and listening, to pray for people who create this channel, so that we can publish messages from all over the world that heaven transmits to us, God bless you in advance for every prayer and sigh for those who create this channel.

God bless you, my dear ones.

God bless you sisters and brothers.

Please like, Share and Subscribe our channel :

https://www.youtube.com/@DescriptionofHeaven-uf7hl/videos





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIKQvUFgkLA&pp=ygUIYmxhY2tvdXQ%3D