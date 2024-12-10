© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇸🇾 This is what remains of the (former) Syrian Navy after yesterday's strikes by Israeli forces.
Cynthia... I had to edit this video description, had it mixed up at first with another.
Adding:
Israeli Defence Minister Yisreal Katz:
"The Navy worked last night to successfully destroy the Syrian fleet.
I warn the rebel leaders that whoever follows in Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did.
I have instructed the army to establish a defensive zone free of weapons and terrorist threats on the Syrian border.
We will not allow an extremist Islamic terrorist entity to operate against Israel from beyond its borders.”