Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!
35 views • 11/05/2023

Stray Paws


Nov 4, 2023


Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!


Subscribe to STRAY PAWS Channel: https://bit.ly/2mtRpL7


Thrown into the field with 6 little chicks, 5 died freezing to end and one is struggling between life and end being in hypothermia. They had been there for 3 days and nobody helped them in any way.


Special thanks to rescuer: Salvăm Animalele Galați


If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. please contact my email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


#straypaws, #dogrescue, #rescuedog


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvfY6QUfAnQ

deathssnowfrozendogsrescuepuppiesabandoneddumpedstray paws
