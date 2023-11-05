Stray Paws





Nov 4, 2023





Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!





Thrown into the field with 6 little chicks, 5 died freezing to end and one is struggling between life and end being in hypothermia. They had been there for 3 days and nobody helped them in any way.





Special thanks to rescuer: Salvăm Animalele Galați





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvfY6QUfAnQ