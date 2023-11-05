© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stray Paws
Nov 4, 2023
Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!
Thrown into the field with 6 little chicks, 5 died freezing to end and one is struggling between life and end being in hypothermia. They had been there for 3 days and nobody helped them in any way.
Special thanks to rescuer: Salvăm Animalele Galați
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvfY6QUfAnQ