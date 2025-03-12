Tulkarm Vendors Stand Strong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After eight days of relentless military raids in Tulkarm, local vendors refuse to back down. Despite their carts being crushed by occupation vehicles, they reopen for business, determined to stand their ground. This interview features the owner of a vegetable stall that was struck by military jeeps and the cheese vendor who also suffered heavy losses. Their resilience speaks volumes in the face of adversity.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 03/02/2025
