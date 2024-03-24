Tactical PE Featuring: Essential Tips for Concealed Carriers While Grocery Shopping

Presented on US Sports by:

Real Life Self Defense

For ordinary men and women who just want to know how to handle

a situation if the worst ever happens to them… or their family

https://bit.ly/3VxvXmK

&

Concealed Carry

Featured lesson:

Fighting From Cover

https://bit.ly/497vWsY

The PROPER Use of Cover Matters

Research of analyzing well-trained shooters suggests a 59% increase in survival (or specifically a 59% decrease in hits on the target from the threat) when the cover is properly utilized.

Reserve your copy today!

https://bit.ly/497vWsY





Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net