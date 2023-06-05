© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iruat6654
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The two biggest CCP proxies are Jack Ma and Bruno Wu. They spent the Chinese people hard earned money for the CCP in order to attack Miles Guo.
中共最大的兩個代理人是馬雲和吴征。 他們花中國人的血汗錢為中共去打擊郭文貴。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese