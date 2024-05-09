© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Non-Stop Missile Action by Hezbollah Targeting Northern Occupied Palestine
Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern occupied Palestine with Katyusha and Falaq missiles. 2024/05/05
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
