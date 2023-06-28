BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CODEX ALIMENTARIUS - Control The Food
Patriots on Fire
56 views • 06/28/2023

https://danhappel.com/codex-alimentarius-to-control-humanity/
Very few people have even heard of Codex Alimentarius, but it is an essential part of the overall UN plan to control humanity.

Codex Alimentarius is an international program to quantify, label, codify and monitor all food, vitamins, drugs, chemicals and nutrients. The Purpose?

To control all humans, plants and animals through computer technologies developed to interface with and transition mankind into the 4th Industrial Revolution using computers, AI (artificial intelligence) and bio/nano technology to regulate human consumption at every level.

Although much of the Codex Alimentarius program is surrounded with warm and fuzzy slogans and harmless sounding rhetoric about natural nutrition and healthy diets, the real purpose is control of humanity, using food and nutrition as the means to that end.

The "Codex" tentacles reach into nearly every agency of US and UN government, often disguised as public health guardians and scientific/medical experts concerned only about human, plant and animal well being.

Globalism, Codex Alimentarius, UNESCO, Agenda 2030, the WHO, Covid 19, the WEF, the radical Animal Rights movement, transhumanism, environmentalism, and the American Deep State are inextricably tied at the hip.

deep stateglobalismagenda 2030unescoenvironmentalismtranshumanismcodex alimentariuscovid 19the whothe wefradical animal rights movement
