Bird Sanctuary southwest area

Short, almost three and a half minutes of bird sanctuary recorded on the new web cam. These little guys know where to fly to for some daily feed and water This was on Monday 3/27 on the morning after a hail storm which had come down earlier in the morning. The tree is huge and was heavy with water.