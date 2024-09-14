THEY LIVE 👀 IN THE OCEAN

Many researchers are now leaning towards the idea that UAP’s are emerging from the deep oceans of our planet Earth rather than from outer space .

VfB figured out the bail and switch, with the thanks of many; mainly Jonathan Kleck [NO LYIN] and Chris Constantine [Gorilla199 on YouTube], and the films THEY LIVE! and C.H.U.D.





I went to a book signing nearly 30 years ago. The book was God of that New Millenium by Allan Alford. During the Q and A after the signing I told him ‘They’re here, they’re under seas and oceans’.





I know I’m right and would explain USOs and UFOs