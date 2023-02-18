BREAKING - Mass panic at La Défense shopping mall in Paris.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOW - Mass panic at La Défense shopping mall in Paris. A man has jumped to his death inside of the mall, causing a loud noise that triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter, according to initial reports.
