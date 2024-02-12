Four people, including a little girl, have been killed - Dozens Wounded by Israeli Heavy Bombardment through land, air, and sea of Rafah, where over 1 million and a half civilians are taking refuge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Four people, including a little girl, have been killed while dozens have been wounded due to the Israeli heavy bombardment through land, air, and sea of Rafah, where over 1 million and a half civilians are taking refuge.
◾️The strikes come following statements by US President Joe Biden, which were understood as a green light to Israel to start its attacks on the city.