History has always been written by 1% of the population; what are you doing to save humanity?

“Mass Formation (mass hypnosis) and Totalitarianism always destroys itself in a relatively short timespan,” says Prof. Mattias Desmet. “History has always been written by 1% of the population,” says G. Edward Griffin. Clip from Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening (June 2023). The full documentary is posted and can be downloaded here: https://plandemicseries.com/ and here: https://rumble.com/v2ssz70-plandemic-3-hd-the-great-awakening-official-full-movie.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News