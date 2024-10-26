New ‘horrific massacre’ by Israeli forces in north Gaza - 5 apartment blocks - helpers shot at

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New ‘horrific massacre’ by Israeli forces in north Gaza. (Report from about 5 hrs ago)
The Health Ministry says one apartment block was destroyed in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya town. Palestinians are trapped under the debris after Israeli air strikes and rescue operations are continuing. The attack is a “horrific massacre”, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum joins live for the latest update.