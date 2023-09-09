The Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 that occurred in Morocco

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in Morocco.☄️☄️☄️
The death toll in the earthquake reached 632 people, 329 were injured.
The video shows footage of the first seconds of the earthquake. ☄️☄️☄️
Putin expressed his condolences to the King of Morocco in connection with the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake.