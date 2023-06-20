Ep. 5: The [Bidan] Princeling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Total Inversion Of Virtue
* As in most of the developing world, it’s safer to be the [p]resident’s son than his opponent.
* What was once considered admirable is now derided as stupid — if not racist.
* That would include achievement, intelligence, honesty, self-control and humility.
* In their place, all that we once considered contemptible and repulsive we are now told to worship.
* It makes you feel stupid for going to work.
Tucker On Twitter | 20 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1671226703992201216