Music is Ageless with Musician, Paul West

Paul E. West, from Brooklyn, New York, is a world-renowned jazz musician and conductor. He talks to Eileen about his musical career playing with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles. He shares his wisdom at 90 about the keys to success. To learn more about his faith, family and legacy, go to https://paulwestjazz.com/





