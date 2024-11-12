Music is Ageless with Musician, Paul West

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul E. West, from Brooklyn, New York, is a world-renowned jazz musician and conductor. He talks to Eileen about his musical career playing with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles. He shares his wisdom at 90 about the keys to success. To learn more about his faith, family and legacy, go to https://paulwestjazz.com/