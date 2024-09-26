How to Floss Properly with Braces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flossing with braces can be tricky! This video walks you through the steps to floss properly, ensuring effective dental hygiene while wearing braces. Discover the use of a floss threader, how to clean between each tooth, and the benefits of using a water flosser. For more tips, contact Centennial Hills Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099, or read more https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/Centennial-Hills-kids-dental-hygiene-with-braces