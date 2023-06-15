BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Dismantles Sham Indictment By Criminal Democrats In Epic Historic Speech!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
95 views • 06/15/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

The mainstream media does not want the American people to watch this important speech by the embattled President given in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 -- share with everyone you know!

Original Video Link: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trump-dismantles-sham-indictment-by-criminal-democrats-in-historic-speech/

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumpdemocratsdeep statedonald trumpnew jerseyindictmentindicteddonald j trumptrump indictmenttrump indictedtrump dismantles sham indictment by criminal democratstrump speech on arresttrump speech on indictmenttrump speech on sham indictmentbedminstertrump speaks in bedminster
