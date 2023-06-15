Trump Dismantles Sham Indictment By Criminal Democrats In Epic Historic Speech!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mainstream media does not want the American people to watch this important speech by the embattled President given in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 -- share with everyone you know!
Original Video Link: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trump-dismantles-sham-indictment-by-criminal-democrats-in-historic-speech/
