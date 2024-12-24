Forgotten Time - Audio Mynd | Rhythm Rock & Metalcore Fusion | Middle Singer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡ "Forgotten Time" by Audio Mynd is a bold Rhythm Rock and Metalcore track that challenges perceptions of time, communication, and human experience. As the fourth track on Middle Singer, this song weaves abstract imagery with playful yet profound lyrics, delivering a sound that is both introspective and electrifying.
🎶 What You’ll Hear:
- Heavy-hitting rhythms and dynamic metalcore riffs
- Thought-provoking lyrics exploring the fluidity of time and modern disconnection
- A powerful fusion of energy, camaraderie, and raw emotion
🔥 Key Themes:
- The intertwining of past and future
- Challenges of communication in a chaotic world
- Building and deconstructing meaning through metaphorical and elemental imagery
📀 Album: Middle Singer
After a 17-year hiatus, Audio Mynd returns with a lyrically rich and musically innovative album.
