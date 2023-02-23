Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2023 Newsletter 08: February 23, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea warns the Health Ranger about strange blood artifacts in the UNVACCINATED

Submitted by Lee

February 23, 2023

Watch Terral’s Special Report Warning Video (02.23.2023): https://www.brighteon.com/6ec819a7-2362-4741-ba70-cb93f5a691ae

Watch Dr. Ana – Mike Adams Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/b91cb526-4a3f-42c3-b74f-54cfe5c84e17

--

World War III Appears Imminent as the Establishment Attempts to Sweep Vaccine Genocide Under the Rug

February 23, 2023 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/8ff6e30a-11bd-4a40-8da2-7e6ae965c729

--

Situation Update, Feb 23, 2023 - New research: Best ways to DETOX from DIOXIN exposure

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b93a0b8e-2ca6-4f15-8e34-b37820637907

--

Putin Confirms Xi to Visit Moscow Amid Deepening China–Russia Ties

https://www.ntd.com/putin-confirms-chinas-xi-to-visit-russia-amid-deepening-ties-between-two-countries_903086.html

--

Cyber Attack on Produce Giant Dole Shuts Down Production Plants in North America

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/cyber-attack-on-produce-giant-dole-shuts-down-production-plants-in-north-america/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]