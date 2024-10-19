BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump WINS his appear in New York Appellate Court..Sues AG Letitia James!
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
1
40 views • 7 months ago

Episode 23 We react to the decision of the New York Appellate Court overturning charges on Trump as unconstitutional. Possible sanctions on attorneys who brought frivolous charges. Trump Sues AG James. 00:00 Introduction 01:21 Obama speaks to Biden and Bill 05:24 The NY Court of appeals 11:56 New reports case against Trump falls apart 16:53 Letitia James campaigns on getting Trump 18:47 Lawsuit against AG James

Keywords
trumpdonald trump newsdonald trump latest newsnew york court of appealstrump wins appeal in courttrump found not guiltyletitia james gets sued by trumpny attorney general letitia jamesdonald trump assasination attempt 2024donald trump shooting
