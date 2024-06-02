BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rage Rituals, MST3K style (strap in!)
DailyNugg
168 views • 11 months ago

Rage Rituals are now a thing.  It goes against some of the best thinking in psychology, but hey someone is making $$$.  Turns out it's great therapy, when ingested in Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.  Strap in for this one!

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6487683

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

https://x.com/realdailynugg

satirefreedomnewscomedylibertyprepperconservativehomesteadingdepressionhomesteadeconomicspsychologyinvestingpychopathy
