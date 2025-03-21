BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JFK Files, Emergency Powers, & the Forbidden Discussion - Jon Fleetwood
What is happening
What is happening
236 views • 6 months ago

The JFK files just dropped, and there is a forbidden discussion surrounding them. Meanwhile, the U.S. just extended their COVID-era emergency powers, What's going on? Jon Fleetwood joins Maria Zeee to discuss.


Keywords
healthtrumpreactionvaccinebillrfksolutionbioweaponproblemdiscussionforbiddenemergency powersjfk filesbird flupathogenmaria zeeepandemic powersjon fleetwood
