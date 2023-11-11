Israeli's Zionist Forces Continue to Systematically Destroy urban areas in the Gaza Strip using Artillery, Aircraft and Warships

25 views • 11/11/2023

The Israel Defense Forces continue to systematically destroy urban areas in the Gaza Strip using artillery, aircraft and warships. New footage of strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip has been published

In general, military operations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone have recently become highly routinized.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip as of November 11.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.