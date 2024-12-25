Ramzan Kadyrov Sends Another Group of Chechen Volunteers to the SVO Zone





And no one in this world will ever say, 'We defeated the Russians. We defeated Russia.' This has never happened in history, and it never will.





Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has shared a video showing yet another group of Chechen volunteers of the “Akhmat” units departing to support operations in the Special Military Operation zone.