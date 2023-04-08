BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Charlie "CJ" Jordan -Kim Clement Trump/Sampson Prophecy; Trump Arrest; Prophecy Fulfilled!
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
66 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 04/08/2023

What a wonderful time sharing with Charlie "CJ" Jordan - Kim Clement's Anointed Prophetic Bass Player, shares some fun times with Prophet Kim Clement and an amazing fulfillment of four prophecies from 2007. On Jun 17, 2007 Kim gave a prophecy on regarding Sampson, that today we can understand because we can see clearly the fulfillment with the indictment/arrest of President Donald J. Trump. Ultimately the Lord ends the prophecy with We (America) Win! God is not done with America yet! Charlie also shares some words of encouragement! Please Like and share, share, share so this fulfilled Prophecy can reach many! Love in Christ Jesus www.charliejordan.com iTunes: 2020 & Beyond Album Youtube. Charlie "CJ" Jordan Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
musicprophetprophecieskim clementprophet kim clementwarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolceprophet clementcharlie cj jordancharlie jordansampson prophecysampson and deliliahbass player
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy