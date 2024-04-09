Red Pill Nation Hangout #366

1. 6:48 Onlyfans

A) Onlyfans Model claims to have gone ‘Christian’ but hasn’t taken down her account (Fitness Nala)

B) Onlyfans model attempts to frame a man for being a creep EXCEPT that he was gay

2. 52:55 Corporate Section

A) Tyson Foods lays off all their employees hires “immigrants”

B) Planet Fitness runs a block for trans woman in Alaska

C) Kotaku is bought out and gutted

3. 1:32:20 Mainstream Media Intentionally takes Donald Trump's Bloodbath comment out of context

4. 1:48:17 Woman (Isabella M DeLuca) who was involved in the Cakegate scandal at the start of the year arrested on flimsy J6 charges

5. 2:12:24 Pierre Poilievre calls for a non-confidence motion in the house

6. 2:32:56 Candace Owens fired from Daily Wire

7. 2:59:21ISIL attacks Crocus City Hall near Moscow in Terrorist Attack 130 Dead

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/