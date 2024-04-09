© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #366
1. 6:48 Onlyfans
A) Onlyfans Model claims to have gone ‘Christian’ but hasn’t taken down her account (Fitness Nala)
B) Onlyfans model attempts to frame a man for being a creep EXCEPT that he was gay
2. 52:55 Corporate Section
A) Tyson Foods lays off all their employees hires “immigrants”
B) Planet Fitness runs a block for trans woman in Alaska
C) Kotaku is bought out and gutted
3. 1:32:20 Mainstream Media Intentionally takes Donald Trump's Bloodbath comment out of context
4. 1:48:17 Woman (Isabella M DeLuca) who was involved in the Cakegate scandal at the start of the year arrested on flimsy J6 charges
5. 2:12:24 Pierre Poilievre calls for a non-confidence motion in the house
6. 2:32:56 Candace Owens fired from Daily Wire
7. 2:59:21ISIL attacks Crocus City Hall near Moscow in Terrorist Attack 130 Dead
