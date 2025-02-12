BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who does Artificial Intelligence say has to pay federal income taxes?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
111 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • 7 months ago

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game-changing tool that's transforming how we solve problems, answer questions, and explore any topic under the sun. But what happens when we put AI to the test on something as complex as federal income tax laws and codes?

This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon dives headfirst into the world of AI, having some fun as he challenges ChatGPT it to rethink tax laws. Can he “un-brainwash” AI and show it the truth about the myths surrounding income tax? Tune in to discover how even AI comes to the conclusion that there's no law forcing 99% of people to file and pay income tax. It's going to be a thrilling ride of insights and surprises!

With over 30 years of experience Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS, deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can also be free when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy