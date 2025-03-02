Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 5: Golden Axe (2003, Playstation 2)

Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 5: Golden Axe (SEGA AGES 2500シリーズ Vol.5 ゴールデンアックス) is a beat'em up developed by SIMS and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.

The game is a remake of the original Golden Axe arcade game.

The story takes place in the land of Yuria, which lies in a Conan-style fantasy world. An evil giant known as Death Adder has kidnapped Yuria's King and his daughter, holding them captive in his castle. He has also stolen the "Golden Axe", a magical emblem of Yuria, and is threatening to destroy it if the people of the land do not accept him as their ruler. A group of three warriors sets out to defeat Death Adder, free the king and save the kingdom. Ax Battler the barbarian, Tyris Flare the amazon and Gilius Thunderhead the dwarf.

The game plays mostly the same as the original. The graphics have been remade in real-time 3D, and there are shorts cut-scenes now. Also, stages are more drawn out and contain more enemies. You can choose to play either Ax Battler, Tyris Flare or Gilius Thunderhead. Each of them differs in terms of strength, agility and magic. You can strikes with your weapon and jump or use magic. There is also no a dedicated button for an attack you could trigger with a combo in the original. If you use magic, the magic gauge of your character is completely emptied. The gauge can have several levels. Depending on the level, the magical attack will be stronger. Unlike the original, the gauge will refill also by defeating enemies, in addition to collecting potions. Potions and food (restores health) or dropped by small gnome-like creatures if you punch them.