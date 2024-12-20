BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 1 - You Know Something is Wrong When: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
117 views • 6 months ago

You Know Something is Wrong When.....: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause

Anna Maria Riezinger, James Clinton Belcher

I will read chapter 1, 2 and 3 of the book and offer some commentary for this episode. Eventually reading the whole book.

Interesting read. Almost like a comic or children's book. Heavily illustrated with large text. The premise is the government has been hijacked and turned into a corporation headed by the British crown and actually operates under Admiralty law or "Law Of the Sea".

From the founding of the first settlements in this country through the Civil War to today, this book delves into the origins of corporations and explains why your name is spelled in capital letters (straw man) in court proceedings and the origin/symbolism of gold fringe around the American flags in courtrooms. But there's so much more. I'd say over 90% of Americans have no idea what's really going on in our government and You Know Something Is Wrong When... will shed much needed light on just what is wrong in this country and the world today.

Excellent history of political and economic entities as well as the structures, laws, and crimes those entities are responsible for.

Highly recommended for everyone but especially for educating students in high school, college, and beyond (government representatives and deputies, for example).

