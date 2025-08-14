BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DA SHMOO 🆚 GG33 THE NUMBERS GUY IN HEATED DEBATE❗ [GATEKEEPER 🆚 GATEKEEPER]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 month ago

Rabbi Shmuley VS Gary The Numbers Guy HEATED FACEOFF!


Like, subscribe & share this content if you enjoy!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCxHxOrueZM&pp=ygUHc2htdWxleQ%3D%3D


Surprising comment:


Wait until the Evangelical Christians learn that the Bible was Altered to include Jews as Gods favoured people. This is inherently False.

The Scofield Reference Bible's notes have greatly influenced evangelical Christian perspectives on Jewish people and the modern State of Israel

. It is important to distinguish between altering the biblical text and influencing interpretation through annotations.


The anti-Christ online attack operation is getting CURBSTOMPED❗

Keywords
debaterabbi shmuley boteachgary grinbergtyson hockleygatekeeper versus gatekeeper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy