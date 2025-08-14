Rabbi Shmuley VS Gary The Numbers Guy HEATED FACEOFF!





Like, subscribe & share this content if you enjoy!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCxHxOrueZM&pp=ygUHc2htdWxleQ%3D%3D





Surprising comment:





Wait until the Evangelical Christians learn that the Bible was Altered to include Jews as Gods favoured people. This is inherently False.

The Scofield Reference Bible's notes have greatly influenced evangelical Christian perspectives on Jewish people and the modern State of Israel

. It is important to distinguish between altering the biblical text and influencing interpretation through annotations.





The anti-Christ online attack operation is getting CURBSTOMPED❗