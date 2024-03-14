Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 28

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!

Notes:

New Australia - Drunk Mums https://drunkmums.bandcamp.com/track/new-australia

Set to Kill - the Hamiltones https://thehamiltones.bandcamp.com/track/set-to-kill

How Much I Miss Those Days - Wasting Time https://peopleofpunkrock.bandcamp.com/track/how-much-i-miss-those-days

Billie Jean's Got Another Thing Coming - Bill McClintock https://youtu.be/WJSS6i5uHEg?si=v06wWSZOCybpfIpo

Hometown(ft. Rick Lynn) - Hi-Rez https://youtu.be/iCun2uBewww?si=n5XWAXRGXp81LTUT

I Just Wanna Have Something to Do - Garbage https://youtu.be/qwknW018Le4?si=S6ydNYAXlr6BfJIR

Mirror Muscles - Soft Play https://youtu.be/L99aw0mto3Q?si=gLJtGWjkE2FSMaI3

Allopathic(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela https://soundcloud.com/dedfelaseven/allopathic

7 More Gun-Free Tactics for Defending Your Home - the Babylon Bee https://youtu.be/b-7A6s6KN2w?si=5r4jcmSUFA8IgDsK