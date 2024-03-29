BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former Wisconsin Justice Michael Gableman’s Investigation Into Election Corruption
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
54 views • 03/29/2024

After the 2020 general election, the Wisconsin state Legislature hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to determine whether the election was conducted lawfully and with transparency in the Dairy State. Gableman incurred stonewalling, roadblocks, and personal attacks on a level he never expected. Nevertheless, what he was able to discover led him to believe that Wisconsin in fact did not conduct the 2020 election lawfully or with transparency. In this exclusive interview, Gableman discusses his findings on voting machines, elder-care facilities, and Mark Zuckerberg-related election interference.


Watch “Professor David Clements on Unrigging U.S. Elections.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/professor-david-clements-on-unrigging-u-s-elections/


Watch “Mike Lindell: Stopping 2024 Election Fraud.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/mike-lindell-stopping-2024-election-fraud/


Watch “Hogan Gidley: Are the 2024 Elections Secure?“ https://thenewamerican.com/video/hogan-gidley-are-the-2024-elections-secure/


Learn more about securing elections HERE. https://jbs.org/vote/

justicewisconsinelection corruptionmichael gableman
