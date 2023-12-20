Dr. Graham Lyons from Australia Exposes the people behind Covid-19 Plandemic

Grew up in Adelaide. Obtained B Agric Sci degree (University of Adelaide) in 1975. Spent 1980-1983 working on an agricultural development program in the Solomon Islands, and 1984-1997 operating a family agribusiness in SA (beef cattle, sheep, cereal crops), including the successful "Glen Bold" Angus stud. In the 1990s co-authored seven books, mostly on global environmental, agricultural, population, economic and health issues.





Obtained Master of Public Health degree (University of Adelaide, majoring in epidemiology and nutrition) in 2000, and a PhD (University of Adelaide, GRDC funded) in 2004. Title: High-selenium wheat: Biofortification for better health. An outcome of this research was the development and marketing of three innovative food products.





My background has formed my focus on applied research which can benefit producers and consumers in a timely manner. In order to overcome widespread nutrient/micronutrient deficiencies, it is necessary to move beyond production of food crops with yield as the sole focus, toward a "food system" paradigm based on sustainable provision of nutritious food to optimise human and animal health.





From 2006-2010 I managed the HarvestPlus Food Systems program, which included the following projects:





*Agronomic biofortification, soil fertility and crop variety trials in a micronutrient-deficient region of Shaanxi province, Central China.





*An orange-fleshed sweet potato program in Solomon Islands and PNG to raise vitamin A status (funded by ACIAR and HarvestPlus. See www.aciar.gov.au/node/11984 ).





*Preliminary investigation of potential trial sites for a food systems proof-of-concept trial in East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo, Rwanda and Burundi), which involved the collection and analysis of plant tissues of important food crops.





*Agronomic biofortification field trials with cassava in Colombia, South America, in collaboration with the International Centre of Tropical Agriculture (CIAT).





*A pig feeding trial to investigate the effect of the carotenoid, lutein on bioavailability of dietary iron.





HarvestPlus Director, Dr Howarth Bouis, along with orange sweet potato researchers in East Africa, Drs Maria Andrade, Robert Mwanga and Jan Low were awarded The World Food Prize for 2016.





My other interests include physical fitness, nutrition, classical music, evolution and travel.





Please note that as I am externally funded, not on the faculty and have no laboratory, I am not in a position to supervise anyone.





RESEARCH INTERESTS





*Screening cereals for sodium accumulation and tolerance (sodicity & salinity research). Currently funded by The South Australian Grain Industry Trust (SAGIT) to screen oats for sodicity/salinity tolerance.





*Agronomic biofortification of food crops with micronutrients to reduce human and animal malnutrition and disease





*Investigating beneficial effects of selenium in plants





*Establishment and management of international agricultural and health programs. I am currently involved in an ACIAR-funded program to improve nutrition security on atolls in Kiribati and Tuvalu.





*Epidemiology of chronic diseases





*Development of functional foods





*Development of novel "nutritherapies" for viral diseases and cancer (see "Selenium needed for Ebola treatment" and "SelenatePLUS experimental cancer therapy" under "Files" below)